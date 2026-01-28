FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why

Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; Key dates, bills, and more, here's all you need to know

Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, viral video shows snow engulfing tourist area

Orry makes shocking revelation on rift with Sara Ali Khan, demands apology from Amrita Singh for 'traumatising' him: 'I can't do that anymore'

Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan to permanently lose eye vision? Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demands shift to hospital from Adiala jail, permit to meet with family

New flyover planned to connect Dwarka expressway to Bijwasan station, aims to reduce congestion, check details

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents govt's 11-month report card, outlines plan for city

Dharmendra mixed vodka in coconut water on Sholay sets, reveals director Ramesh Sippy: 'It gave him a certain spirit'

Border 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol-starrer maintains strong hold on Tuesday, crosses Rs 200 crore in India

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta signs MoU with CGTMSE, startups to get collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why

IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Almaty, Baku, here’s why

Orry makes shocking revelation on rift with Sara Ali Khan, demands apology from Amrita Singh for 'traumatising' him: 'I can't do that anymore'

Orry demands apology from Amrita Singh to end his rift with Sara, Ibrahim

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents govt's 11-month report card, outlines plan for city

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents 11-month report card, outlines plan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why

IndiGo on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February. Earlier, the airline had cancelled flights to these destinations only till January 28.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 08:18 AM IST

IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Amid escalating tensions in Iran, IndiGo on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February. Earlier, the airline had cancelled flights to these destinations only till January 28.

    Why is this decision taken?

    This decision was taken as customer and crew safety is ‘highest priority’, said the Airline. The airline issued a statement on X, “Taking into account developments around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to the schedule of some flights. We are taking a cautious and proactive approach, with customer and crew safety as our highest priority.”

    The statement added that flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent have been cancelled for now and any further updates or changes will be communicated to passengers in a timely manner.

    “We remain vigilant to developments in the region around Iran and are proactively reviewing flight operations, with safety being our highest priority,” the airline said in a post on X on Sunday.

    Why no alternative route is taken?

    IndiGo flights from and to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku takes route which is being avoided will be avoided as tensions between US and Iran escalates. 

    • All IndiGo flights on these routes are cancelled IndiGo flights are not taking alternative routes even after availability as, they involve longer flying times, around six to seven hours.
       
    • Moreover, IndiGo operates A320neo aircraft on these routes, which do not have the range or fuel capacity to fly longer alternative routes.

    "We are closely monitoring the dynamic situation and in view of that some of our flights may be changed or cancelled in a phased manner, with regular updates to minimise inconvenience to our customers. We recommend that you check your flight status regularly. If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website. We appreciate your patience and understanding," it added. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why
    IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Almaty, Baku, here’s why
    Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; Key dates, bills, and more, here's all you need to know
    Budget session 2026-27 to begin today; here's all you need to know
    Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, viral video shows snow engulfing tourist area
    Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg
    Orry makes shocking revelation on rift with Sara Ali Khan, demands apology from Amrita Singh for 'traumatising' him: 'I can't do that anymore'
    Orry demands apology from Amrita Singh to end his rift with Sara, Ibrahim
    Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan to permanently lose eye vision? Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demands shift to hospital from Adiala jail, permit to meet with family
    Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan to lose eye vision? PTI demands shift to hospital
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
    Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
    Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
    Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
    From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
    From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement