IndiGo cancellation: No flights to be operated to, from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February, here’s why

Amid escalating tensions in Iran, IndiGo on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till 11 February. Earlier, the airline had cancelled flights to these destinations only till January 28.

Why is this decision taken?

This decision was taken as customer and crew safety is ‘highest priority’, said the Airline. The airline issued a statement on X, “Taking into account developments around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to the schedule of some flights. We are taking a cautious and proactive approach, with customer and crew safety as our highest priority.”

The statement added that flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent have been cancelled for now and any further updates or changes will be communicated to passengers in a timely manner.

“We remain vigilant to developments in the region around Iran and are proactively reviewing flight operations, with safety being our highest priority,” the airline said in a post on X on Sunday.

Why no alternative route is taken?

IndiGo flights from and to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku takes route which is being avoided will be avoided as tensions between US and Iran escalates.

All IndiGo flights on these routes are cancelled IndiGo flights are not taking alternative routes even after availability as, they involve longer flying times, around six to seven hours.



Moreover, IndiGo operates A320neo aircraft on these routes, which do not have the range or fuel capacity to fly longer alternative routes.

"We are closely monitoring the dynamic situation and in view of that some of our flights may be changed or cancelled in a phased manner, with regular updates to minimise inconvenience to our customers. We recommend that you check your flight status regularly. If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website. We appreciate your patience and understanding," it added.