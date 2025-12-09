IndiGo blames multiple factors for flight chaos, seeks more time for... in DGCA response

The airline claimed it wasn't possible to pinpoint the exact cause due to operational complexity and has requested more time for a comprehensive Root Cause Analysis (RCA).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received IndiGo's response to the show-cause notice issued over large-scale flight cancellations and will take enforcement action. IndiGo is "profusely apologetic" and regrets the inconvenience caused to customers. The DGCA had issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras on December 6, 2025, seeking explanations within 24 hours.

What did Indigo say in response?

IndiGo cited several factors that contributed to the crisis, including minor technical glitches, schedule changes (Winter season schedule adjustments impacted flights), adverse weather conditions, and increased congestion and updated crew-rostering norms with the implementation of FDTL Phase II framework. The airline claimed it wasn't possible to pinpoint the exact cause due to operational complexity and has requested more time for a comprehensive Root Cause Analysis (RCA). The airline engaged with DGCA on FDTL implementation challenges and sought variations or exemptions.



MoCA, DGCA hold high-level meeting on IndiGo disruptions

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been continuously monitoring the situation across all airports in real time since December 3, due to extraordinary circumstances arising from the disruption of IndiGo operations. According to a statement from Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinarapu's Office, a high-level review meeting comprising all senior officials was held to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the situation. All senior officials of the Ministry have been instructed to visit airports to verify airline operations and passenger-oriented services. Any shortcomings identified, including feedback from passenger interactions, are to be addressed and rectified immediately, the statement said.



Earlier, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the government worked actively to address passengers' concerns in the wake of the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis, and 100 per cent refunds for PNR cancellations have apparently been completed.

In an interview with ANI, Samir Kumar Sinha, who visited the Delhi airport on Monday to observe the baggage operation, said 90% of the baggage has already arrived and that airlines have been sending it to the respective addresses. “That is a major concern of the passengers. I came to see the baggage operation here. We just saw that 90 per cent of the baggage had already arrived. The airlines have been sending baggage to their respective passengers' addresses. I feel that within the next 24 hours or so, the luggage will be there at the passenger's given address,” he said.



(With inputs from ANI)