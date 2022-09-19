IndiGo allegedly asks Telugu-speaking passenger to vacate exit seat; KT Rama Rao takes exception

KT Rama Rao (File)

A Telugu-speaking woman was allegedly asked to vacate the seat next to the exit gate as she couldn't understand instructions in Hindi and English, a woman claimed in a tweet. The controversy prompted a sharp reaction from Telangana minister KT Rama Rao who said local languages must be respected.

A flyer, Devasmita Chakraverty, tweeted that a woman was sitting in an exit row seat. She was asked to take seat 3C because she understood only Telugu and couldn't have carried out instructions in an emergency situation.

"Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue," Chakraverty tweeted.

Rama Rao responded to the tweet and said local languages should be respected and more vernacular staff must be included in the workforce.

"Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi. In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution," the minister tweeted.

Chakraverty, meanwhile, said in another tweet that there were no instructions in Telugu on a flight from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. She claimed the flight attendant asked the woman to vacate citing safety issues.

"No dignity, non-Hindi treated as second class citizens in their own state," Chakraverty added.

With inputs from PTI