IndiGo airlines leaves luggage of 37 passengers during flight to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad

IndiGo Airlines apologizes for human error leading to 37 passenger's luggage being left behind, takes full responsibility for delivery.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

IndiGo: On February 9th, IndiGo Airlines faced a significant setback when 37 passengers on a flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam were left without their luggage. The passengers arrived at their destination only to find that their bags were missing, causing frustration and inconvenience. In response to the situation, IndiGo Airlines issued a statement expressing regret and took full responsibility for the safe delivery of the missing luggage.

The cause of the missing luggage was due to a human error on the part of the airline's staff. However, IndiGo apologized to the passengers and promised to deliver the missing luggage to their homes in Visakhapatnam as soon as possible. The airline made special arrangements for the delivery and took responsibility for ensuring the safe arrival of the luggage.

Passengers reported waiting for several hours before being informed that their luggage had been left behind in Hyderabad. IndiGo's apology and commitment to resolving the issue helped to calm the passengers and alleviate their frustration. The airline's handling of the situation serves as a good example of how companies should respond to incidents that cause inconvenience to their customers.

The incident was a setback for IndiGo Airlines, but the airline's prompt response and effort to resolve the issue in a timely and efficient manner helped to mitigate the impact. The airline's apology and promise to deliver the missing luggage safely to the affected passengers helped to alleviate the frustration and inconvenience caused by the situation.

