IndiGo airlines faces major system slowdown, passengers stranded nationwide

IndiGo Airline experienced a major system outage on Saturday around 12:30 pm, disrupting flight operations and ground services at airports nationwide.

Many travellers are unable to book tickets or board flight due to the technical issue, which has caused significant delays and frustration for those stranded at the airports. A large number of travellers have voiced their complaints and demanded action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on social media site X.

The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest.

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X.

It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day.