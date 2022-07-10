Mass leave: After pilots, cabin crew, IndiGo now faces trouble from aircraft technicians in Hyderabad, Delhi

File Photo

Following issues with its pilots and cabin personnel, several IndiGo stations are now having issues with their aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs). At important centers like Hyderabad and Delhi, a sizable number of technicians have taken unpaid leave in protest at allegedly low raises.

According to the sources," some technicians did not report for night shift at Hyderabad on July 8. The airline is monitoring the situation at Hyderabad and Delhi closely. It says adequate measures have been put in place and that so far there are no delays or disruptions in flight schedules due to technical trouble".

In the past few months, crew discontent has been brewing amid IndiGo- India's only profitable airline before the pandemic struck--over continued pandemic time pay cuts.

It started with pilots planning mass leaves and IndiGo suspending some of them this April for violating "terms of employment and company's code of conduct."

As per report, A large number of cabin crew members reported sick, but were reportedly attending rival airline Air India’s recruitment drive which was happening on the same date.

However, IndiGo management reached out to Air India, asking it to not recruit its crew without a no-objection certificate from the employer.

"Flight crew must serve a 3-month notice period as per DGCA mandate but this can be cut short with the employers’ consent," the officials said.

Earlier this week, IndiGo rolled back around 8 percent of Covid-time pay cuts and switched back to a rostering system that will see pilots earn more but have fewer leaves.

For this month, IndiGo has budgeted for an average of 1,550 flights daily, and it utilizes its aircraft for around 13 hours.

Additionally, with flight operations nearing complete recovery, IndiGo pilots’ layover and deadhead allowances for pilots will be reinstated from July 31.

IndiGo had cut salaries by about 28 percent at the peak of Covid and now after two partial roll acks, current pay is now lower by about 16 percent from pre-2020 levels. It has also reinstated some allowances for pilots.