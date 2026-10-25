IndiGo will shift 12 daily international departures to Navi Mumbai airport from February 2027. Check affected routes, Air India Express plans and what changes for flyers.

IndiGo, Air India Express to shift flights to Navi Mumbai airport: Which routes will move and when?

IndiGo will begin international operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in February 2027, progressively shifting 12 daily international departures from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The move is part of a broader plan to redistribute air traffic and facilitate the redevelopment of Mumbai airport's Terminal 1.

In a joint announcement on Sunday, IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) said the transition would take place between February and July 2027, with the airline expanding its international network at NMIA to 12 destinations.

Which IndiGo flights will shift to Navi Mumbai airport?

IndiGo will transfer its existing international services from Mumbai to 11 destinations — Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.

The airline will also introduce a daily flight to Kathmandu, taking its international network at Navi Mumbai airport to 12 destinations.

To support international connectivity, IndiGo will shift certain domestic services from CSMIA to NMIA, allowing passengers to connect between domestic and international flights.

The airline will announce the final transition dates after completing operational coordination and securing necessary approvals.

When will Air India Express begin operations?

Air India Express will also expand its presence at Navi Mumbai airport, starting with four daily domestic flights in December 2026.

The airline plans to introduce international services to Oman and Kuwait from January 2027, with Kuwait operations subject to regulatory approvals.

Why are airlines shifting flights from Mumbai airport?

The transition is intended to ease capacity constraints at CSMIA and support the redevelopment of Terminal 1 by 2030.

Shifting existing services to Navi Mumbai will free up space for IndiGo to introduce new international routes across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027 using its expanding Airbus A320, A321 and A321XLR fleet.

The transfer of domestic operations will also help accommodate capacity reductions required during Terminal 1's redevelopment.

What will change for passengers?

Passengers travelling on affected international routes may need to depart from Navi Mumbai instead of Mumbai's existing airport once the transition begins.

IndiGo and AAHL are working together to develop infrastructure for smooth domestic-to-international transfers and minimise operational disruptions. "The phased transition is intended to support a transparent, equitable and proportionate rebalancing of capacity across Mumbai's dual airport system," the companies said.

The move is expected to strengthen the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's dual-airport network, offering passengers wider connectivity while reducing pressure on CSMIA.