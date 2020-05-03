IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors: Indian Army, Navy, IAF salute corona-warriors; check full schedule here

The Indian Armed Forces, including all its three wings -- the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force -- are paying tributes today to the emergency services professionals who are fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in India at the frontlines.

The act of paying tribute to these corona warriors by the armed forces includes fly-pasts, playing military bands, lighting up ships at sea, and the showering of flower petals at different places across the country.

It is to be noted that these corona warriors, during this time of crisis, are risking their own lives to protect everyone else.

"During the current crisis, it is the doctors, nurses, policemen, media, sanitation workers, delivery personnel, bank employees, government employees and local store owners who have put their lives on the line to ensure that we as a nation are protected and cared for adequately," Army PRO Colonel Aman Anand was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had earlier on Friday stated that the armed forces will carry out special operations across the country on May 3 to express gratitude to the "corona warriors" who have been working at the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are expressing our gratitude to all corona warriors who are working hard to keep us safe. Our nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with coronavirus pandemic," General Bipin Rawat had said, adding, "On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also welcomed the announcement by CDS Rawat to have the three defence services show solidarity with 'corona warriors'.

"...India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared for and cured many. They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

For today's programme, fighter and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will take part in flypasts from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. The helicopters from the IAF and Navy will shower flower petals on the hospitals where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

The Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will subsequently move ships in formations at sea at select locations while the Indian Army bands shall visit COVID-19 hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the corona warriors.

IAF helicopters will shower flower petals over two hospitals at 10 AM on Sunday. In Gujarat, the South Western Air Command (SWAC) has planned two flower petal drop sorties over two hospitals in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar between 9 AM and 10 AM.

WATCH: Indian Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guards all set to salute corona warriors, show solidarity on May 3 pic.twitter.com/Prmn5NwIEM — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 2, 2020

The Navy at Porbandar illuminated ships from 7.30 PM to 11.59 PM on Saturday and this will continue today as well. In Kolkata, a band had been planned at Victoria memorial for both Saturday and Sunday. The Army Uttar Maharashtra and Gujrat (UMANG) Sub Area HQs Nagpur has planned wreath-laying at Police Memorial for today morning, followed by presenting sweets to doctors and healthcare staff at two locations--Govt Medical College and Indira Gandhi Medical College.

Today morning, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) will be visiting designated COVID-19 hospital at Visakhapatnam and felicitate the medical fraternity for their efforts. This will be followed by a naval helicopter from INS Dega showering flower petals on the hospital treating COVID-19 patients at Visakhapatnam. Two Indian Navy ships will also be illuminating at anchorage from 7.30 PM to this midnight at Visakhapatnam coast to pay homage to these COVID-19 warriors.

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI flypast over Assam assembly will take place around 10.30 AM. The showering of flower petals at COVID-19 hospitals in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya) and Kolkata (West Bengal) will be done at 10.30 AM. IThe band display of the IAF will take place in Guwahati and the flypast is subject to weather conditions.

Five Naval ships have been planned by Western Naval Command (WNC) for illumination from 7.30 PM to 11.59 PM off the Gateway of India, Mumbai. They would prominently display banners "India Salutes Corona Warriors". They will sound the ship's siren and fire a flare at 7.30 at anchorage.

Additionally, the Naval Air stations at Goa would display human chain messages, "India Salutes Corona Warriors", on the runway to honour the corona warriors. Aerial photography for the same would also be undertaken. However, social distancing norms will be ensured during the activity.

The Indian Navy aviation assets would undertake showering of petals by helicopters on COVID-19 hospitals--Mumbai's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and INHS Asvini, Colaba. The activity is tentatively planned to be undertaken between 10 am-10.30 am.