India's new rules for UK travellers come into effect from TODAY, 10-day quarantine must for all
The negative RT-PCR test and the quarantine were made mandatory for UK travellers on Friday. The new guidelines will come into effect from October 4
Passengers travelling from the United Kingdom to India will have to carry a negative RT-PCR and undergo a 10-day quarantine irrespective of their status of COVID-19. The decision comes after multiple dialogues took place regarding the UK's strict travel norms against Indians and the non-acceptance of the Covishield vaccine.
The negative RT-PCR test and the quarantine were made mandatory for UK travellers on Friday. The new guidelines will come into effect from October 4 and will be applicable to all arriving from the UK.
Here's a list of the new guideline:
- COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel
- COVID-19 RT-PCR test at airport on arrival
- COVID-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 of quarantine
Recently, the UK had made a lot of changes to their travel and quarantine rules regarding India that requires Indians to undergo a 10-day quarantine as well though they will still be considered unvaccinated.
UK's problem with Covishield:
Covishield follows Oxford University's vaccine formula that is produced in India locally by the Serum Institute of India. India has also managed to export vaccines to the UK, which means many people in the UK got vaccinated with Covishield. The UK does approve of Covishsield's formula but has a problem with the vaccination certificate given in India.