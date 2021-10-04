India's new rules for UK travellers come into effect from TODAY, 10-day quarantine must for all

Passengers travelling from the United Kingdom to India will have to carry a negative RT-PCR and undergo a 10-day quarantine irrespective of their status of COVID-19. The decision comes after multiple dialogues took place regarding the UK's strict travel norms against Indians and the non-acceptance of the Covishield vaccine.

The negative RT-PCR test and the quarantine were made mandatory for UK travellers on Friday. The new guidelines will come into effect from October 4 and will be applicable to all arriving from the UK.

Here's a list of the new guideline:

Also read India, UK in talks for early resolution on COVID travel rules row

- COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel

- COVID-19 RT-PCR test at airport on arrival

Also read Now you can get separate COVID-19 vaccination certificate for international travel from CoWIN portal

- COVID-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 of quarantine

Recently, the UK had made a lot of changes to their travel and quarantine rules regarding India that requires Indians to undergo a 10-day quarantine as well though they will still be considered unvaccinated.

UK's problem with Covishield:

Covishield follows Oxford University's vaccine formula that is produced in India locally by the Serum Institute of India. India has also managed to export vaccines to the UK, which means many people in the UK got vaccinated with Covishield. The UK does approve of Covishsield's formula but has a problem with the vaccination certificate given in India.