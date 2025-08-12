India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

Once launched, India will become the fifth country globally to deploy trains powered by hydrogen technology. Which countries have already launched such trains?

In a major development, Indian Railways is set to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train. Once launched, India will become the fifth country globally, alongside Germany, France, Sweden, and China, to deploy trains powered by hydrogen technology. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a glimpse of the first hydrogen-powered train in India.

Where will India's 1st hydrogen-powered train run?

The first hydrogen-powered train service will operate on the route connecting Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. Last month, India successfully tested its first hydrogen-powered train coach at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. At the time, the Railway Minister said that India is developing a 1,200 HP hydrogen-powered train.

What's the govt plan?

In 2023, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian Railways plans to operate 35 hydrogen-powered trains under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative. Each train is estimated to cost Rs 80 crore, with Rs 70 crore per route for supporting infrastructure on heritage and hill routes.

Bharat's First Hydrogen Train

According to Indian Railways, the new train will be the world's most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train, with the capacity to transport 2,600 passengers. Indian Railways has initiated an innovative project to create India's first hydrogen train through a pilot programme, involving the modification of a diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake with hydrogen fuel cells.

