Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?

NASA's first-ever Moon rock heist: Meet man, who stole precious rocks worth Rs 1,841,757,120 due to...

Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason

Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet

Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'

Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years from...

BPH vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 team: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI of Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

WATCH: India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon

OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

OMG! Kangana Ranaut reacts to Jaya Bachchan's viral selfie incident

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Adani, Ambani stand?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeIndia

INDIA

India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

Once launched, India will become the fifth country globally to deploy trains powered by hydrogen technology. Which countries have already launched such trains?

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 08:02 PM IST

India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

TRENDING NOW

In a major development, Indian Railways is set to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train. Once launched, India will become the fifth country globally, alongside Germany, France, Sweden, and China, to deploy trains powered by hydrogen technology. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a glimpse of the first hydrogen-powered train in India.

Where will India's 1st hydrogen-powered train run?

The first hydrogen-powered train service will operate on the route connecting Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. Last month, India successfully tested its first hydrogen-powered train coach at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. At the time, the Railway Minister said that India is developing a 1,200 HP hydrogen-powered train.

What's the govt plan?

In 2023, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian Railways plans to operate 35 hydrogen-powered trains under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative. Each train is estimated to cost Rs 80 crore, with Rs 70 crore per route for supporting infrastructure on heritage and hill routes.

According to Indian Railways, the new train will be the world's most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train, with the capacity to transport 2,600 passengers. Indian Railways has initiated an innovative project to create India's first hydrogen train through a pilot programme, involving the modification of a diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake with hydrogen fuel cells.

READ | Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Kerala stay, UK F-35B fighter jet makes emergency landing in THIS country, delays some flights
After Kerala stay, UK F-35B fighter jet makes emergency landing in...
Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...
Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar got Rs 380 cr alimony
How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?
How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Trump?
Shubman Gill in, Axar Patel out! Big changes in India’s Asia Cup 2025 T20I setup
Shubman Gill in, Axar Patel out! Big changes in India’s Asia Cup 2025 T20I setup
Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September 1; here's why
Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September; here's why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE