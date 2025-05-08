India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people, it said.

India's Defence Ministry has issued its first statement after Pakistan attacked Jammu, Pathankot and other Indian cities on Thursday evening. The ministry said Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J-K on Thursday. No casualties or material losses were reported, it added.

It added that the threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS). India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people, the ministry said in a tweet.

Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J& today.



The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 8, 2025

Aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border were successfully foiled by India's air defence systems on Thursday night. The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated. India has reportedly undertaken retaliatory action in the wake of the attacks.

READ | 'Any escalation will get...': EAM S Jaishankar as Pakistan attacks Jammu, Pathankot and other cities

Moreover, eight missiles were intercepted near Jammu - all of them successfully destroyed, according to media reports. The attack also caused a temporary blackout at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, with similar power outages reported in Srinagar under heightened security measures.

(With inputs from IANS)