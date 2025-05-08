INDIA
India's air defence S-400 destroys 8 missiles over Jammu.
India's air defence, S-400, has destroyed 8 missiles over Jammu. The Indian Air Force is taking all the required measures. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu. No explosions or sirens are heard right now. Meanwhile, heavy ceasefire violations in Samba, Jammu, districts by Pakistan, India is responding effectively. Pakistan has attempted to target Jammu airport; counter-measures initiated; total blackout in Jammu city, adjoining areas.
Earlier, the Russian-made S-400 defence system was used to neutralise the 15 missiles Pakistan fired at Indian cities late last night and early Thursday morning. The S-400 defence system, dubbed by India as 'Sudharshan Chakra', can track inbound missiles from 600km away and can intercept these targets within a 400-km range. India and Russia had signed a deal worth Rs 35,000 crore for five squadrons of the S-400, of which three have been delivered and the other two are expected by 2026.
