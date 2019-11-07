Indians visiting Kartarpur Sahib will need valid passport, Centre clears confusion

The development comes as Pakistan has created confusion over the requirement of a passport for the visit ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

Indians visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara will need a valid passport, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed. The development comes as Pakistan has created confusion over the requirement of a passport for the visit ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

"Reports coming in from Pak are conflicting. Sometimes they say passport is needed and other times that it isn't. We think there are differences between their Foreign Office & other agencies. We have an MoU, it hasn't been changed, and as per it passport is needed," Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the ministry said.

MEA: Reports coming in from Pak are conflicting,some times they say passport is needed&other times that it isn't. We think there are differences between their Foreign Office & other agencies.We have an MoU, it hasn't been changed,& as per it passport is needed. #KartarpurCorridor pic.twitter.com/mDGN5G3p2c — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

As Pakistan has been changing its stand on the requirement of passport for Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur, the government has cleared that it is needed. "We are aware that there is a bilateral document which has been signed between India and Pakistan which clearly specifies the document to be carried by the pilgrims. Any amendment to existing MoU cannot be done unilaterally, it requires the consent of both the parties", Raveesh said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier tweeted that no passport is required for those visiting Kartarpur Sahib. However, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistani Army spokesperson and Director-General of its Inter-Services Public Relations, stated that pilgrims would require a passport.

For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 1, 2019



India has maintained that terms in the agreement signed with Pakistan on October 24 will apply to those visiting Kartarpur and no norms will be waived off or changed just based on Imran Khan's tweet. If at all Pakistan is ready to allow Indians to visit the shrine without a passport, another agreement, mentioning the clause, should be signed between the two countries.

India and Pakistan had signed an agreement on the operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on October 24.