Indians on board Nepal's Tara Air plane identified; Thane family asked to contact embassy

Mumbai: The four Indians who were on board the missing Tara Air plane in Nepal have been identified, the Maharashtra police said, adding their relatives have been asked to contact the Indian embassy in the country. The small plane had gone missing on Sunday morning minutes after taking off from Pokhara. 22 people were on board.

The police said the four Indian passengers have been identified as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and their children Dhanush and Ritika. They are residents of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The Indian embassy in Nepal contacted the Mumbai police for more information about them. The police reached their residence in Chikuwadi locality in Mumbai's Borivali but the flat was found to be locked. They had rented the house to someone, who was abroad. They later found out that the family had shifted to Thane.

The Mumbai police have provided the information to the Indian embassy in Nepal. Their family members have been asked to contact the embassy.

According to the Tribhuvan International Airport's chief, the Aircraft has been found at Kowang of Mustang. The locals have reportedly told the Nepal Army, the plane had crashed near the Lamche river. The Nepal Army is approaching the crash site.

With inputs from PTI