Indians made to wait for 5 hours without food, toilets, made to sit on footpath like animals in freezing cold in THIS country...

Sharing her experience on Instagram, a traveler described how Indians were humiliated without any reason at the Sadakhlo border despite carrying valid e-visas and other necessary documents. Details here.

In what may be called a shameful and harrowing experience, 56 Indian travelers were made to wait for five hours and forced to sit on the footpath without food and toilets like animals in freezing cold. The incident occurred in the European nation of Georgia as travelers attempted to enter from Armenia. One of the travelers, Dhruvee Patel, shared the pain and embarrassment on Instagram. She described how the group of Indian travelers was humiliated without any reason at the Sadakhlo border despite carrying valid e-visas and other necessary documents.

Harrowing experience shared on Instagram

In her Instagram post, Dhruvee Patel wrote how the group was "made to wait 5+ hrs in the freezing cold – no food, no toilet". She also said that the officials "confiscated passports for 2+ hrs with no communication" and forced them to sit on the footpath? like cattle". She also alleged that the Georgian officials made videos of the travelers sitting on the footpath "like criminals", but stopped them from filming the incident. She also said that the officials didn't check documents and simply claimed that the visas were “wrong,” calling the treatment “shameful & unacceptable.”

Not first incident of its kind?

Reacting angrily to the treatment meted out to the Indian travelers, netizens have slammed the Georgian authorities. They also said that it was not the first time Indians have been humiliated there. A social media user expressed sympathy but said, "Sorry to hear that. Also, this isn't the first post I've seen of Georgia. It's been bad and happening for a long time now."

Sharing his views, a traveller who visited Georgia in 2019, recalled that before entering from Russia, they “had heard similar stories about immigration”. He said that while they were eventually granted entry and went on to enjoy a “dream visit,” he noted that “for the last many years, they have been creating problems for Indians, that's a sad story."