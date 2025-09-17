Indians made to wait for 5 hours without food, toilets, made to sit on footpath like animals in freezing cold in THIS country...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

World’s First AI Platform for Real-Time Disease Monitoring and Treatment Launches in India — Powered by OFC and Gadgeon

Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'

Vantara sets the world benchmark for animal care

Nighttime anxiety and how it impacts sleep quality

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Poised to Break Out Toward $10 in 2026, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Expected to Deliver Bigger Gains Faster

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indians made to wait for 5 hours without food, toilets, made to sit on footpath like animals in freezing cold in THIS country...

Sharing her experience on Instagram, a traveler described how Indians were humiliated without any reason at the Sadakhlo border despite carrying valid e-visas and other necessary documents. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Indians made to wait for 5 hours without food, toilets, made to sit on footpath like animals in freezing cold in THIS country...
Georgia-Armenia Border
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called a shameful and harrowing experience, 56 Indian travelers were made to wait for five hours and forced to sit on the footpath without food and toilets like animals in freezing cold. The incident occurred in the European nation of Georgia as travelers attempted to enter from Armenia. One of the travelers, Dhruvee Patel, shared the pain and embarrassment on Instagram. She described how the group of Indian travelers was humiliated without any reason at the Sadakhlo border despite carrying valid e-visas and other necessary documents.

Harrowing experience shared on Instagram

In her Instagram post, Dhruvee Patel wrote how the group was "made to wait 5+ hrs in the freezing cold – no food, no toilet". She also said that the officials "confiscated passports for 2+ hrs with no communication" and forced them to sit on the footpath? like cattle".   She also alleged that the Georgian officials made videos of the travelers sitting on the footpath "like criminals", but stopped them from filming the incident. She also said that the officials didn't check documents and simply claimed that the visas were “wrong,” calling the treatment “shameful & unacceptable.”

 

 

Not first incident of its kind?

Reacting angrily to the treatment meted out to the Indian travelers, netizens have slammed the Georgian authorities. They also said that it was not the first time Indians have been humiliated there. A social media user expressed sympathy but said,  "Sorry to hear that. Also, this isn't the first post I've seen of Georgia. It's been bad and happening for a long time now."

Sharing his views, a traveller who visited Georgia in 2019, recalled that before entering from Russia, they “had heard similar stories about immigration”. He said that while they were eventually granted entry and went on to enjoy a “dream visit,” he noted that “for the last many years, they have been creating problems for Indians, that's a sad story."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara', faced repeated rejections: 'Nobody understood…'
Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara'
Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why
Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's
Railway RRB Section Controller notification released; check eligibility, exam pattern, direct LINK to apply here
Railway RRB Section Controller notification released; check eligibility, exam pa
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at
Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship before marrying Nick Jonas, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It was very...'
Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE