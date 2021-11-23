Indians inviting third wave as COVID-19 precautions go for a toss in the wedding season: Survey

As COVID-19 cases are declining in the country so is the precaution associated with it. According to a survey, 76 per cent of people who are looking to attend weddings and celebrations in November and December believe there is little or no risk of COVID-19 infections.

With the third wave not arriving in India during the September-October festive season as predicted, people have certainly become complacent and are in no mood to dampen the wedding season even with the Coronavirus infection looking large.

LocalCircles had conducted a survey in over 319 districts of India, which received more than 17,000 responses from citizens. 62 per cent of respondents were men, while 38 per cent were women.

According to the LocalCircles report, many states have lifted the limit of attendees allowed in weddings while some states have capped attendees to a maximum of 100 people.

The report also revealed that the number of venue bookings is almost back to the same level as it was during the pre-pandemic. “The trade bodies expect approximately 1.5 lakh weddings between November 14- December 13 in Delhi alone, and as many as 25 lakh weddings across the country,” the report added.

What the survey revealed:

1. The survey found that 6 in 10 people are likely to attend engagements and weddings in November-December this year.

2. With declining COVID caseload, there is a three times increase in the number of people likely to attend an engagement or wedding in November-December.

3. People who consider the risk of COVID to be high in attending engagement and weddings in November-December has gone down by 60 per cent. Last year, 57 per cent believed that the risk of COVID spread at weddings or engagements was high.

“With low mask and social distancing compliance across the country, a likely waning of antibodies obtained from vaccination and many more people attending weddings and engagements is bound to drive up the risk of COVID spread,” the report said.