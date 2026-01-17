Indians evacuated from Iran amid growing protests; describe ‘bad situation, no internet’

Indian nationals returned to Delhi from unrest-hit Iran after government advisories urged citizens to leave amid protests, internet shutdowns and security concerns.

Scenes of anxiety giving way to relief unfolded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late Friday as Indian nationals began arriving from Iran, days after New Delhi urged its citizens to leave the country amid intensifying protests and an uncertain security environment.

The returnees followed advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, which asked Indians, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to depart using available commercial options. The government said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals.

Returnees Describe Worsening Conditions

Those who landed in Delhi spoke of rapidly deteriorating conditions in Iran over the past few weeks. Several described widespread protests, movement restrictions and prolonged internet shutdowns that cut them off from families back home.

'The situation there has become very bad. The Government of India and the Embassy helped us a lot by guiding us on how to leave at the earliest,' one returnee said, expressing gratitude after reaching India safely.

Another Indian national said the sense of insecurity escalated sharply toward the end of their stay. 'For the last one or two weeks, it became difficult to even step out. Protesters would block roads and confront vehicles. The internet was shut down, so we couldn’t inform our families or contact the embassy. We were extremely worried,' he said.

A student from Jammu and Kashmir echoed similar concerns, calling the protests 'dangerous' and praising the government’s efforts in facilitating the return of Indian citizens.

Families Wait Through Days of Silence

Outside the arrival terminal, families waited anxiously, many after days without any communication due to internet blackouts in Iran. Emotions ran high as relatives reunited.

One man waiting for his wife’s aunt, who had travelled to Iran on pilgrimage, said the family placed strong faith in New Delhi’s response. 'We were confident that the Indian government would help. We are very thankful and happy that our family member is coming back safely,' he said.

Another relative described the situation as 'almost war-like,' recalling how the family struggled without any contact. 'We couldn’t reach her for days. Now that she’s returning, we feel immense relief,' he said.

Government Advisory and Background to Unrest

In its advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran cited the “evolving situation” and urged nationals to leave through commercial flights. The MEA has also advised Indians to avoid travelling to Iran until further notice, reiterating earlier warnings issued on January 5.

The unrest in Iran began in late December after the national currency plunged to record lows, sparking protests that later spread across the country. Economic distress caused by inflation, unemployment, power shortages and water scarcity has further fuelled public anger.

Officials said more Indians are expected to return in the coming days as coordination with the embassy continues amid the volatile situation.