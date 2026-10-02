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'Indians don't take lives': PM Modi to Flydubai 'hero' captian Smit Machchhar in video call, watch

PM Modi praised flydubai pilot Capt Smit Machchhar for saving 174 lives and India's reputation, says Indians risk own lives to save others.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

'Indians don't take lives': PM Modi to Flydubai 'hero' captian Smit Machchhar in video call, watch
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Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who saved 174 lives on a flydubai flight, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed in the UAE. The PM praised his courage and said he saved the reputation of India and Indian pilots.

What did PM Modi tell Captain Smit?

PM Modi called Captain Smit Machchhar via video call on Friday, October 2. The 39-year-old pilot is seeking treatment after he was stabbed by his co-pilot during the flight. The PM asked about his health and stated that the whole country is hoping for his rapid recovery. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He made a pointed remark about how Indian pilots could have been blamed if the plane had crashed. PM Modi told him, "Had this not happened, who knows what India would have had to face, what all Indian pilots would have had to endure, and how Indian pilots would have been viewed. You have saved everyone. You have done a very big thing."The PM also said, "The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others." This remark highlights concerns expressed on social media, particularly from Pakistani accounts, suggesting that had the plane crashed, the Indian captain would have been blamed.

How Captain Smit saved the flight

Captain Smit Machchhar, with 17 years of experience, was piloting a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv when the Omani co-pilot attempted to take control and crash the aircraft. Despite sustaining multiple injuries, Smit successfully fought off the attacker, opened the cockpit door, and allowed passengers to rush in and restrain the co-pilot. During the call, Smit said he was reciting Hanuman Chalisa at that moment.

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He told the PM, 'I had suffered so many injuries, but I told myself that I had to get up and act. If I did not, I would be dead." He felt upset throughout the conversation and added that PM Modi is his greatest idol. PM Modi referred to him as a "Veer Purush" and expressed gratitude to the UAE government for providing medical assistance.

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