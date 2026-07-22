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Amid CJP protest, universities told to counsel students to focus on studies instead of going to demonstrations

The appeal from the AIU comes as thousands of students from across the country have participated in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

Amid CJP protest, universities told to counsel students to focus on studies instead of going to demonstrations
Protests have been raging in Delhi over failures in the Indian education system (Photo: ANI).
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The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has urged higher education institutions across the country to counsel students to focus on their studies instead of participating in ongoing protests. In a letter to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, AIU president Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak appealed to universities to engage with students "with empathy". He has asked universities to encourage students to “remain focused on their academic pursuits and not allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest."

In the letter, Prof. Vinay Pathak said that students' concerns are important and should be heard with empathy and respect. He, however, added that prolonged protests come at a "considerable cost" to the academic progress of students. The AIU president added that extended protests can disrupt studies, affect preparation, and cause avoidable stress to students.

The appeal from the AIU comes as thousands of students from across the country have participated in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The protesters have been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi and also carried out a march towards the Parliament on Monday (July 20), with police launching a crackdown on them. Meanwhile, educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike to demand Pradhan's resignation, with the government holding talks with him to end his fast. Wangchuk, whose hunger strike is now in its fourth week, is admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

During Monday's protest march, more than 90 people were injured and dozens of others were detained by the police in what has been described as excessive use of force. The Delhi Police has disputed the claims, saying the protesters were "unruly" and had resorted to violence. The police claimed that over 100 personnel were injured during the protest march. Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, have slammed the government over the police crackdown on the young protesters.

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