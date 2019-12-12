Headlines

India

Indian Union Muslim League files writ petition in Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Bill

A day after Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have filed a writ petition against the bill in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 11:36 AM IST

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will represent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Supreme Court.

In its petition, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has pleaded the SC to declare Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 as illegal and void.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with a 125-105 vote share, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a 12-hour long debate. The bill was tabled in the upper house of the Parliament.

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. The House began its discussions on the bill from 2 PM onwards.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

 

