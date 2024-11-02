Patrolling by Indian troops in the Demchok sector in Eastern Ladakh has started today. Patrolling in the Depsang sector is expected to start soon, Indian Army Sources said.

Following disengagement between India and China, Indian troops started patrolling the Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh on Friday. This development comes after India and China agreed to disengage and start coordinated patrols as per their perception of the Line of Actual Control in the Demchok and Depsang sectors.

Patrolling by Indian troops in the Demchok sector in Eastern Ladakh has started today. Patrolling in the Depsang sector is expected to start soon, Indian Army Sources said. The coordinated patrolling would mean that both sides will know about the schedules of patrols or both sides. Earlier on Thursday, Armies of both the countries exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector on the occasion of Diwali.

Indian and Chinese Army exchange of sweets took place at Hot Springs, Karakoram Pass, Daulat Beg Oldi, KongkLa and Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh. Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa welcomed the disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"Those of us who live near the border know what war feels like. We desire peace along the border. We welcome the agreement between the two countries, but we want to see it implemented on the ground. Tensions along the border should be reduced through diplomatic means," said MP Hanifa.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi stressed that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo, highlighting the steps of disengagement, de-escalation, and buffer zone management as crucial for easing tensions between the two nations.

He further explained that the process will take place in phases, with each step aimed at reducing tensions.Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that it was natural for India and China to have differences as neighbouring countries but the important thing is how to handle and solve these differences.

India and China have recently agreed on patrol arrangements along the LAC at the India-China border. The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, triggered by Chinese military actions.

This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)