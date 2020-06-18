Indian troops on border duty carry arms, long-standing practice is not to use them during faceoffs: S Jaishankar

Amid questions from the Congress party on why Army personnel in eastern Ladakh were sent "unarmed" to face the Chinese troops, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that all Indian troops guarding the border with China carry arms but the long-standing practice is not to use firearms during faceoffs.

Jaishankar was replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's question why Army personnel in Galwan Valley were sent "unarmed to martyrdom".

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the violent clash with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening.

Tweeting a report quoting retired Lt Gen HS Panag, Mr Gandhi asked, "How dare China kill our UNARMED soldiers? Why were our soldiers sent UNARMED to martyrdom?"

Responding to the tweet, Jaishankar said, "Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs."

Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs. https://t.co/VrAq0LmADp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2020

The 1996 agreement between India and China states that if the border personnel of two sides come in a face to face situation due to differences on the alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or any other reason, they shall exercise self-restraint and take all necessary steps to avoid an escalation of the situation.

The 2005 agreement states that the differences on the boundary question should not be allowed to affect the overall development of bilateral relations. The two sides will resolve the boundary question through peaceful and friendly consultations. Neither side shall use or threaten to use force against the other by any means.

(With ANI inputs)