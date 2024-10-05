Twitter
India

Ranchi-Varanasi in just 7 hrs: Check Vande Bharat Express new timetable, timings, top speed to be...

The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express covers 536 km in just 7 hours and 50 minutes

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

Ranchi-Varanasi in just 7 hrs: Check Vande Bharat Express new timetable, timings, top speed to be...
    India’s 49th Vande Bharat Express, connecting Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, the schedule has been updated by Indian Railways. This semi-high-speed train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, and operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. This Vande Bharat Express will connect Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express covers 536 km in just 7 hours and 50 minutes, making it the fastest train on this route, compared to the Ranchi-Banaras Express, which takes nearly 13 hours to cover a slightly longer distance.

    The new train will take 7 hours and fifty minutes to travel the route between Tatanagar and Varanasi, with eight coaches. The Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express's launch is a significant advancement for India's railway industry. It is a component of the government's goal to update and improve the nation's railways, making them more user-friendly and efficient.

    The train will run every day except Sunday. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 6 am and arrive in Patna by 1 pm, while the return service will leave Patna at 3 pm and reach Tatanagar at 11 pm.

    Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings

    • Tatanagar to Varanasi: 6:00 AM to 1:50 PM
    • Varanasi to Tatanagar: 2:35 PM to 10:00 PM

    Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express Route List

    • Ranchi
    • Dhanbad
    • Bokaro Steel City
    • Giridih
    • Dehri-on-Sone
    • Arrah
    • Buxar
    • Mughalsarai (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Station)
