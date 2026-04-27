Togo flagged tanker with 12 Indian crew members under fire from Iranian Coast Guard near Oman

A Togo flagged chemical tanker with 12 Indian crew members on board was attacked by the Iranian Coast Guard near the coast of Oman.

A togo flagged chemical tanker with 12 Indian crew members on board was attacked by the Iranian Coast Guard near the coast of Oman. The incident took place on April 25, Saturday, which involved the vessel MT Siron, flagged by Togo, near the port limits of Shinas, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said on Monday.