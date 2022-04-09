Indian student killed in shooting in Canada’s Toronto, MEA Jaishankar expresses grief

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Indian student Kartik Vasudev, who was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar also offered his "deepest condolences" to the family.

"Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family," Jaishankar tweeted today. On Friday, the Indian embassy in Toronto expressed shock over the demise of the Indian student.

Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/guG7xMwEMt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2022

It said that the embassy is in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in the early repatriation of mortal remains.

"We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains," India in Toronto tweeted.

According to reports, the man was killed following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station on Thursday evening. Toronto police responded to a report of a shooting outside the station on Glen Road around 5 pm (local time) Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, CBC News reported.