Indian Sikh man separated at the India-Pak partition meets his Muslim sister in Kartarpur

Jalandhar-based Sikh Amarjit Singh was overjoyed to finally see his Muslim sister from Pakistan at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur after being split from his family for 75 years after Partition.

Singh and his sister were abandoned in India after Partition as his Muslim parents moved to Pakistan.

When wheelchair-bound Singh and his sister Kulsoom Akhtar met on Wednesday at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan's Punjab state, everyone's eyes welled up with tears.

Singh arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border with a visa to meet his sister, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Kulsoom, 65, could not control her emotions after seeing Singh.

Both hugged each other and kept crying. She had travelled from her hometown in Faisalabad along with her son Shahzad Ahmed and other family members to meet her brother.

Kulsoom told the newspaper that her parents left her brother and sister behind when they moved from a Jalandhar suburb to Pakistan in 1947.

Kulsoom claimed to have been born in Pakistan and that she used to learn from her mother about her missing siblings. She claimed that every time her mother thought of her lost children, she used to cry.

She said that she did not expect that she would ever be able to meet her brother and sister.

But a few years ago, her father's friend Sardar Dara Singh travelled to Pakistan from India and met her as well.

The daughter and son she left behind in India were mentioned by her mother to Sardar Dara Singh. She also gave him information about their home's location and the name of their village.

Sardar Dara Singh then visited her house in Padawan village and informed her that her son was alive but her daughter was dead.

Her son was named Amarjit Singh who was adopted by a Sikh family in 1947.

After getting the brother’s information, Kulsoom connected with Singh on WhatsApp and later decided to meet.

Kulsoom, despite her severe back pain, mustered the courage to travel to Kartarpur just to meet her brother.

Singh said that when he first learned that his real parents were in Pakistan and were Muslims, it was a shock to him. However, he comforted his heart that many families were separated from each other in addition to his own family.

He said that he always wanted to meet his real sister and brothers. He said that he is happy to know that three of his brothers are alive. However, one brother, who was in Germany, passed away.

He said that he would now travel to Pakistan to visit his family.

He added that he intends to bring his family to India so they can meet their Sikh relatives. For each other, the siblings each brought numerous gifts.

Shahzad Ahmad, son of Kulsoom, said that he used to hear about his uncle from his grandmother and mother. He said that all of the siblings were very young at the time of Partition.

“I understand that since my uncle was brought up by a Sikh family, he happens to be a Sikh, and my family and I have no problem with this,” he added.

Shahzad said that he is happy that even after 75 years his mother has found her lost brother, The Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

This is the second time a family has been reunited thanks to the Kartarpur Corridor. A woman from a Sikh family who was adopted and brought up by a Muslim couple visited her Indian brothers in Kartarpur in May.