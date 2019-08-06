Article 370 abrogated: Indian security forces ready to deal with 'plausible repercussions' in Kashmir valley

Headlines

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

HomeIndia

India

Article 370 abrogated: Indian security forces ready to deal with 'plausible repercussions' in Kashmir valley

Indian security forces have set their eyes on the possible repercussions of this historic move in J&K and along the Line of Control as there are inputs of "plausible civil disobedience" in the valley.

article-main
Latest News

Sumit Kumar Singh

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 06:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the Rajya Sabha passed Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 and President issued notification scrapping Article 370, Indian security forces have set their eyes on the possible repercussions of this historic move in J&K and along the Line of Control as there are inputs of "plausible civil disobedience" in the valley.

"There will be a major law and order situation in the valley. Even Pakistan is going to create unrest in the valley pushing in terrorists in India," said a top Ministry of Defence officer adding that India will deal with the crisis as it arises.
Forces claim that Pakistan has managed to push in four to five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists to the valley after carrying out several ceasefire violations in the last two weeks. "As per intelligence inputs, these terrorists are planning to carry out lone-wolf attack in the valley," said the officer adding they are confident enough to contain the threat.

Further, terrorist are waiting to sneak into India and are at the launch pad across the Line of Control and if needed the Indian security forces have claimed that they will ensure that not a single terrorist manages to get inside the Indian side.

The forces are looking at the 1700 Hanafi Islam, the traditionally moderate school followed by the majority in Kashmir, and mosques in the valley. The security establishments are also keeping an eye on 350 Barelvi Islam, also a moderate school followed by the majority in Kashmir, institution. Reports are there that these moderate institutions are now being eventually falling into the hands of the radical Ahl-e-Hadith, the local moniker for Saudi-imported Salafism or Wahhabism, and Deobandi.

"The trouble seekers will carry out violence in the name of religion and were are looking into all aspect," said a senior IPS officer adding that Central Armed Police Force, Local Police and Indian Army are working together in synergy where in Central Armed Police Force and Local Police have been entrusted to maintain law and order in the valley and anti-terror operations to be carried by Indian Army.

"There will be spurt of violence in the valley and it is be manageable to control it," said the officer.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam opens up on Manisha Rani being compared with her, says 'woh kabhi cartoon...'

Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘When he says…’

CAT 2023 Notification likely to be released today at iim.cat.ac.in, know how to register online

Watch: Afghan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes 48 runs in one over in Kabul Premier League 2023

Jan Vishwas Bill explained: What is it, how will citizens benefit from it? All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE