Article 370 abrogated: Indian security forces ready to deal with 'plausible repercussions' in Kashmir valley

As the Rajya Sabha passed Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 and President issued notification scrapping Article 370, Indian security forces have set their eyes on the possible repercussions of this historic move in J&K and along the Line of Control as there are inputs of "plausible civil disobedience" in the valley.

"There will be a major law and order situation in the valley. Even Pakistan is going to create unrest in the valley pushing in terrorists in India," said a top Ministry of Defence officer adding that India will deal with the crisis as it arises.

Forces claim that Pakistan has managed to push in four to five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists to the valley after carrying out several ceasefire violations in the last two weeks. "As per intelligence inputs, these terrorists are planning to carry out lone-wolf attack in the valley," said the officer adding they are confident enough to contain the threat.

Further, terrorist are waiting to sneak into India and are at the launch pad across the Line of Control and if needed the Indian security forces have claimed that they will ensure that not a single terrorist manages to get inside the Indian side.

The forces are looking at the 1700 Hanafi Islam, the traditionally moderate school followed by the majority in Kashmir, and mosques in the valley. The security establishments are also keeping an eye on 350 Barelvi Islam, also a moderate school followed by the majority in Kashmir, institution. Reports are there that these moderate institutions are now being eventually falling into the hands of the radical Ahl-e-Hadith, the local moniker for Saudi-imported Salafism or Wahhabism, and Deobandi.

"The trouble seekers will carry out violence in the name of religion and were are looking into all aspect," said a senior IPS officer adding that Central Armed Police Force, Local Police and Indian Army are working together in synergy where in Central Armed Police Force and Local Police have been entrusted to maintain law and order in the valley and anti-terror operations to be carried by Indian Army.

"There will be spurt of violence in the valley and it is be manageable to control it," said the officer.