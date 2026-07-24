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Indian seafarer killed in attack on ship in Black Sea; MEA condemns strike

The attack occurred on 18 July as the MV OMORFI was navigating the Black Sea, reportedly within Russian territorial waters. The vessel was carrying ten crew members at the time, three of whom were Indian citizens.

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Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 11:11 PM IST

Indian seafarer killed in attack on ship in Black Sea; MEA condemns strike
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India on Friday strongly denounced the strike on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI in the Black Sea that resulted in the death of an Indian national, terming assaults on merchant shipping unacceptable and calling on all involved parties to guarantee the security of maritime navigation and international commerce. The attack occurred on 18 July as the MV OMORFI was navigating the Black Sea, reportedly within Russian territorial waters. The vessel was carrying ten crew members at the time, three of whom were Indian citizens. While one Indian sailor was killed, the remaining two were reported safe.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "On 18 July 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals. As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe."

Reiterating its firm stance, the ministry stated, "India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce."

The strike follows a similar incident on 19 July involving the MV Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel, which was targeted shortly after leaving Ukraine's port of Odesa. That vessel carried 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals, four of whom were killed and one critically injured. Following that incident, the MEA had issued a condemnation reiterating that non-combatant civilian crews and commercial shipping must not be targeted, confirming that the Indian mission in Ukraine was providing all necessary support to those impacted. The consecutive strikes have elevated safety concerns for commercial navigation in the Black Sea, where escalating conflicts pose growing hazards to civilian shipping lanes and world trade routes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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