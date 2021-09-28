Indian scientists may develop first-ever DNA based dengue vaccine amid rise in cases

As the number of dengue fever cases across the country is rising every day, Indian scientists are working and conducting researches to battle this growing epidemic. These scientists have plans to develop a one-of-a-kind DNA vaccine for dengue fever.

A dengue shot of a similar formula will be developed on the basis of Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine for COVID-19. The vaccine for dengue fever is being developed as the Centre has issued a warning in 11 states regarding the strain and its rapid spread.

As per media reports, a senior scientist said, “We know that there are four serotypes of the virus, but what we found was that there were genetic variations within the serotypes — any sequence with over 6% difference is considered to be a different genotype. So, the team created a consensus sequence that is the same across the genotypes as well.”

The central government has asked 11 states in India to take proper measures to curb the spread of the serotype-II strain of dengue fever, which is a more harmful form of the disease. The Delhi government has launched a campaign called “10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute” to limit the spread of dengue.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are the 11 states where the dengue warning has been issued by the Centre. Some of these states have also reported severe cases of viral fever in the past few weeks.

In a press release issued by the Union Health Ministry, it has stated that all the states need to ensure “necessary precautions and effective enforcement for the avoidance of mass gathering and congested closed spaces”, keeping in mind the COVID pandemic and the dengue cases.

As directed by Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, all the states need to ensure early detection of dengue cases, begin helplines and launch widespread awareness campaigns, stock up on adequate testing kits, larvicides, and medicines.

States have also been asked to monitor and limit the rate of infection among children as the schools in all the states are reopening phase-wise. They have also been asked to deploy rapid response teams to investigate new cases and stop the breeding of mosquitoes.