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Indian sailor killed in hostile attack on MV Cape Dao in waters near Oman, 18 others among crew

According to FSUI, there were 28 crew members on board, 20 of whom were Indians. Two torpedoes hit the ship on its port side, impacting the accommodation area on C-deck and the hull close to the engine room.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

Indian sailor killed in hostile attack on MV Cape Dao in waters near Oman, 18 others among crew
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An Indian seafarer, Suraj Yadav from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, was killed after MV Cape Dao was attacked while on its way to India, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) said. The union said he was working as a wiper on board.

According to FSUI, there were 28 crew members on board, 20 of whom were Indians. Two torpedoes hit the ship on its port side, impacting the accommodation area on C-deck and the hull close to the engine room.

The FSUI identified the dead seafarer as Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, who was killed after MV Cape Dao was attacked while en route to India.

Sharing the information on X, the union said the vessel had 28 people on board, 20 Indians included, and that Yadav was a wiper on the ship.

The union said two torpedoes struck MV Cape Dao. One hit the port side of the C-deck accommodation, while the second hit the port-side hull near the engine room.

The attack left crew members injured, and the survivors were moved to safety in Oman.

The FSUI also shared a video of MV Cape Dao following the attack. The video captures the vessel after the strike and provides visuals of the incident.

Reacting to the attack, the FSUI said, "Assurances mean nothing. Innocent civilian seafarers are being slaughtered in and around Hormuz."

The union demanded immediate accountability, safe passage for seafarers and justice for Suraj Yadav and every Indian seafarer who remains at risk.

Embassy later confirms Indian death

Later, the Embassy of India in Muscat confirmed that one Indian national was killed in the attack on MV Cape Dao while the vessel was heading towards India. The embassy said it was coordinating with Omani authorities over the safety of the crew and was in touch with the family of the deceased.

The embassy said 19 Indian nationals were among the crew. This figure differs from the FSUI's earlier statement that 20 of the 28 crew members were Indian.

The embassy also said it was coordinating with the relevant recruitment and placement service regarding the incident and the deceased seafarer's family.

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