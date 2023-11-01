Headlines

'Super proud of you': Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to celebrate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

Pregnant Malayalam TV actress Dr Priya passes away at 35 after sudden heart attack, baby in ICU

Indian rupee at all-time low of 83.33 against US dollar, here's why

Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden numbers in this picture? genius challenge!

India

Indian rupee at all-time low of 83.33 against US dollar, here's why

The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 83.33 against the US dollar, dropping 9 paise, due to a stronger US dollar and higher US Treasury yields. It had reached a one-year low of 83.28 on October 16.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

The Indian rupee remained stable against the US dollar on Monday, thanks to support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which helped counter the month-end demand for dollars from importers, according to analysts. The local currency closed at 83.25 per dollar, the same as its Friday closing rate.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's strength against a group of six major currencies, saw a slight decrease of 0.13% at 106.42.

On the previous Friday, the rupee had also settled at 83.25 against the US dollar.

The rupee's performance was supported by positive sentiment in the Indian stock market and a drop in crude oil prices. However, analysts noted potential challenges ahead, including geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East that might drive demand for the US dollar as a safe haven. Importers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) seeking dollars, along with weak global market conditions, could also put pressure on the domestic currency.

Nonetheless, the rupee could find support from lower crude oil prices and intervention by the RBI. Investors were expected to exercise caution in the run-up to the upcoming FOMC meeting later in the week. The USD-INR exchange rate was forecast to trade within the range of ₹83 to ₹83.60, according to Anuj Choudhary, a research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

In the oil market, Brent crude declined by 1.05% to $89.53 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 1.18% to $84.53 per barrel.

On the domestic front, India's benchmark stock indices posted gains on Monday, with the BSE Sensex closing 329.85 points higher (0.52%) at 64,112.65, and the NSE Nifty 50 advancing by 93.65 points (0.49%) to 19,140.90.

In terms of forex reserves, India saw a decrease of $2.36 billion to $583.53 billion during the week ending October 20, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on the previous Friday, selling shares worth ₹1,500.13 crore, according to exchange data.

