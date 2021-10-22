Want to cancel your train ticket? Know about IRCTC's cancellation and refund rules

The IRCTC cancellation charges are levied on tickets based on class and the timing of the cancellation of the confirmed tickets.

We all travel by Indian Railways and due to the rush, particularly during the festival season, we need to book our tickets much ahead of our travel date. However, there may be instances where sudden emergency work may lead to us cancelling our train tickets. But do you know what is the cancellation charges that IRCTC takes every time you cancel a ticket?

Most of us are not even aware of the refund policy of the Indian Railways and this results in us losing a lot of money due to late cancellation. So here we tell you what is the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) refund policy and how you can avoid losing money. The cancellation policy of the Indian Railways ticket is operated by the IRCTC.

IRCTC refund policy

The cancellation charges are levied based on class and the time of cancellation of the confirmed tickets.

The cancellation charges vary as per the coach and the class of travel and they vary for AC, Sleeper and Second class.

The cancellation charges may also vary if the tickets are cancelled before and after the chart is prepared.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 240 is deducted for AC First Class.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 200 is deducted for AC Two-Tier.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 180 is deducted for AC Three-Tier.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 120 is deducted for Sleeper Class.

Along with this, cancellation charges of Rs 60 will be deducted on the cancellation of second seating ticket.

If a passenger cancels a ticket between 12 and 48 hours before the departure of train then 25% of the ticket cost will be deducted.

Meanwhile if a ticket is cancelled within 4 to 12 hours of the train's scheduled departure, half the money and GST will be deducted.

If you do not fill the TDR online and cancel the confirmed ticket within 4 hours of the train's departure then you will lose the entire ticket cost.