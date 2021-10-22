Want to cancel your train ticket? Know about IRCTC's cancellation and refund rules

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeIndia

India

Want to cancel your train ticket? Know about IRCTC's cancellation and refund rules

The IRCTC cancellation charges are levied on tickets based on class and the timing of the cancellation of the confirmed tickets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2021, 03:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

We all travel by Indian Railways and due to the rush, particularly during the festival season, we need to book our tickets much ahead of our travel date. However, there may be instances where sudden emergency work may lead to us cancelling our train tickets. But do you know what is the cancellation charges that IRCTC takes every time you cancel a ticket?

Most of us are not even aware of the refund policy of the Indian Railways and this results in us losing a lot of money due to late cancellation. So here we tell you what is the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) refund policy and how you can avoid losing money. The cancellation policy of the Indian Railways ticket is operated by the IRCTC.

IRCTC refund policy

The cancellation charges are levied based on class and the time of cancellation of the confirmed tickets. 

The cancellation charges vary as per the coach and the class of travel and they vary for AC, Sleeper and Second class.

The cancellation charges may also vary if the tickets are cancelled before and after the chart is prepared.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 240 is deducted for AC First Class.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 200 is deducted for AC Two-Tier.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 180 is deducted for AC Three-Tier.

If a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train Rs 120 is deducted for Sleeper Class.

Along with this, cancellation charges of Rs 60 will be deducted on the cancellation of second seating ticket.

If a passenger cancels a ticket between 12 and 48 hours before the departure of train then 25% of the ticket cost will be deducted.

Meanwhile if a ticket is cancelled within 4 to 12 hours of the train's scheduled departure, half the money and GST will be deducted.

If you do not fill the TDR online and cancel the confirmed ticket within 4 hours of the train's departure then you will lose the entire ticket cost. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni becomes endorser of Rs 10.50 lakh worth tractor, Anand Mahindra welcomes him

Fukrey 3 makers prepone film, trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

'I used to treat it like an...': Sourav Ganguly sheds light on the magnitude of India vs Pakistan clashes

Sky-high sibling love: IndiGo air hostess ties rakhi to pilot brother in heartwarming viral video

Educational qualification of scientists behind ISRO's solar mission, Aditya L-1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE