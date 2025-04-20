Vande Bharat Sleeper train will now operate function on Delhi-Howrah route. The Delhi to Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train is the fastest train on this route which will cover a distance of 1449 km. This among others are Vande Bharat Sleeper train's longest routes.

Indian Railways has expanded the country's high-speed train Vande Bharat by introducing it on crucial routes. Vande Bharat Sleeper train will now operate function on Delhi-Howrah route. This will be the third premium train service on this route apart from Rajdhani Express and the Duronto Express. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the

Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) last year in September. The first Vande Bharat sleeper train began in January this year connecting New Delhi to Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley. It constitute cutting-edge technology and modern amenities.

Delhi-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train speed and other details

The Delhi to Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train is the fastest train on this route which will cover a distance of 1449 km and will run with a top speed of 160 kmph to complete the journey in just 15 hours. It will outrun some of the fastest Rajdhani and Duronto Express. The Delhi-Howrah route will stop at major stations like Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, DD Upadhyaya Junction, Gaya Junction, Dhanbad Junction, and Asansol Junction.

New Delhi to Howrah Vande Bharat ticket price and timings

The New Delhi to Howrah Vande Bharat train will have a total of 16 coaches, including one First Class AC coach, four AC 2-tier coaches and 11 AC 3-tier coaches. Being a sleeper and fastest train, the premium minimum service charges start from Rs 3000 for AC 3-tier, and increase to Rs 4000 for AC 2-tier, and Rs 5100 for First Class AC. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will depart from New Delhi (NDLS) at around 17:00 hrs and reach Howrah Junction at 08:00 hrs.

It will depart Howrah Junction at the same time as that of New Delhi's departure at 17:00 hrs and arrive at New Delhi at 08:00 hrs the next day.

Apart from Delhi-Howrah, the Vande Bharat sleeper train services will operate on New Delhi-Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru (between Kerala and Karnataka), Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru and Kanyakumari–Srinagar. These are Vande Bharat Sleeper train's longest routes.