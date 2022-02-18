Indian Railways update: How to check list of cancelled trains - Here's a step-by-step guide

We have all travelled by trains and have also experienced delays and cancellations. You can actually find out about train cancellations and rescheduling as well as delays on enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Through this, you can get the details of the actual arrival-departure of cancelled trains.

How to check the list of cancelled trains:

- Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes

- Select the date of journey

- Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

- Click on Cancelled Trains option

- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways cancelled over 300 trains on Friday, February 18 because of operational reasons. Of these 287 trains scheduled for today (February 18) were fully cancelled, while 43 trains were partially cancelled.

The trains that were cancelled were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.