Indian Railways unveils new high-speed Vistadome tourist coaches; top features

December 2020 added another feather to the cap of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) as its new design vistadome tourist coach successfully completed the 180 kmph trial run. The new design vistadome tourist coach will make train journeys more memorable for the passengers in the days to come.

The older version of the vistadome coaches mostly run in tourist locations where visitors can indulge in sightseeing.

Some of the routes where these coaches are operated by the Indian Railways are Dadar and Madgaon, Araku Valley, Kashmir Valley, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway and Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

The announcement was made by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways` successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design vistadome tourist coach. These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers and give further boost to tourism."

Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways' successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers & give further boost to tourism pic.twitter.com/3JxeVbQClg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 29, 2020

"The oscillation trial run was held last week, in which the newly built coach completed the 180 kmph test successfully in the Kota division of West Central Railway. The trial run was completed seven days earlier than scheduled," a senior railway ministry official said.

"Even squeeze test of the new vistadome coach was completed in ICF earlier this month," he added.

The vistadome tourist coach has a larger viewing area including rooftop glass with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to 180 degrees. The coach also has a Wi-Fi-based passenger information system.

For the first time, the vistadome coach has been built on the LHB platform, which is safer.

Other stand-out features of new vistadome coaches-

1. The coaches are equipped with air-spring suspension in the secondary stage for better ride comfort.

2. Large glass windows and a glass roof that boasts electrically controlled opalescence.

3. Transparent roof for the passengers to get a panoramic view of their journey.

4. Observatory lounge with a larger window at one end.

5. In the newly built coaches, a mobile charging socket has been provided for each passenger below the seat armrest.

6. Entertainment system integrated with digital display screens and speakers for music lovers.

7. "Content on Demand" Wi-fi facility provided on personal gadgets of passengers

8. Wider entrance doors for persons with disabilities on wheelchairs.

9. Automatic sliding doors at the compartment's entry on both sides.

10. The new coaches are connected with GPS based Public Address-cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS), sunk-in type LED destination board.

11. Stainless steel multi-tier luggage racks outside the passenger area.

12. Mini pantry to provide refreshments to the passengers, service area consisting of hot case, microwave oven, coffee maker, bottle cooler, refrigerator and washbasin.

13. The new coaches are also equipped with a CCTV system for onboard surveillance.

14. The coaches have aesthetically designed interiors and FRP panelling, FRP modular toilets with pressurized flushing system and bio tanks and automatic fire detection with an alarm system for safe travel.

The ICF will be manufacturing 10 such coaches at present.

Two coaches have been rolled out and the balance will be finished before March 31 next year. Two coaches that were rolled out have gone to the Central Railway, one of which had cleared the speed trials.

(With IANS inputs)