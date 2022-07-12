New AC double decker coach runs at 180 kmph in trial run, Railway Minister shares video

Representational image

Indian Railways has successfully completed speed trials of the new AC-2 tier LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach, which achieved a speed of 180 kmph speed.

The trial was conducted in the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaisnaw has shared a video of the trial run in which the reading of speedometer clearly read 180 Kmph.

Sharing the video, the minister wrote, "Nayi bharat ki nayi raftaar. Trial conducted for 180kmph."

नए भारत की नई रफ़्तार

Trial conducted for 180kmph.

According to a senior railway official of the Western Central Railway (WCR), the trials were conducted to check various aspects of the coach and its compliance with European standards.

The trials were conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) to test various aspects including the oscillation of the coach.

Indian Railways has conducted over 60-speed trails of various coaches and locomotives in the WCR.