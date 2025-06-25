According to Indian Railways' rules, passengers can file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) to claim a refund of the entire or partial amount.

Train journeys can often be late or uncomfortable due to non-functional AC or route changes, or train delays. If you've missed your train, experienced coach changes, or any such familiar issues, you can seek a refund from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to Indian Railways' rules, passengers can file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) to claim a refund of the entire or partial amount. IRCTC allows passengers to file a TDR under specific circumstances and for a specific time limit within which the request must be submitted.

Know the reasons when passengers can apply for TDR

According to Indian Railways, the refund can only be claimed when the train is late by more than a duration of three hours. It must be noted that no refund is allowed on cancellation of the confirmed Tatkal Ticket. Other scenarios in which passengers can file a TDR are as follows:

-Difference in fare due to improper coach attachment

AC failure within 20 hours of arrival;

Confirmed passengers not travelling within 4 hours before scheduled departure

Train diversion: up to 72 hours from scheduled departure

Partial confirmation or waitlisting: Up to 72 hours from arrival or 30 minutes before departure, depending on the case;

Difference in fare for lower class travel (2 days);

Partial travel (up to 72 hours);

Coach damage or train termination (up to 3 hours or 72 hours, respectively).

However, it is advised to check the specific TDR rules and reasons to ensure timely filing.

A step-by-step guide to filing TDR on the IRCTC website



Step 1: Visit the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in

Step 2: Go to MY ACCOUNT–My Transactions – File TDR

Step 3: Select the PNR for which the TDR is required to be filed

Step 4: Select the TDR reason from the TDR Reason list

Step 5: Select the Number of Passengers and

Step 6: Click on the 'File TDR' button

Step 7: Read the instructions and then click on the 'Yes' button

Step 8: Successful TDR filed; message will be displayed

Meanwhile, connecting train ticket booking is not allowed on IRCTC trains; hence offers no refund is applicable on those journeys.