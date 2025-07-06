Indian Railways to start exciting tour, offers 17-day journey to THESE places, trip begins from...

Capitalising on the popularity of Ayodhya's Ram temple, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is conducting its 5th special Ramayana train tour since its inception on January 22 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read on to know details of the tour.

Capitalising on the popularity of Ayodhya's Ram temple, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is conducting its 5th special Ramayana train tour since its inception on January 22 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This tour, "Shri Ramayana Yatra," will start from July 25, and will cover more than 30 destinations associated with Lord Ram starting from Ayodhya and going to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and finally Rameshwaram island in South India before returning to Delhi. IRCTC officials said that since the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the religious and cultural tourism has got a huge boost as devotees from different walks of life are visiting these places with a lot of interest.

Prices for different coaches

"Since the inauguration, this is the 5th Ramayan tour which we are holding and all our previous tours received encouraging response from the travellers and pilgrims," an IRCTC official said. The tour will cost Rs 1,17,975 per person for 3 AC, Rs 1,40,120 per person for 2 AC and Rs 1,66,380 for 1 AC class cabin and Rs 1,79,515 for 1 AC coupe. According to IRCTC, package price is inclusive of train journey in respective classes, accommodation in 3 star category hotels for 1 AC, 2 AC and 3 AC, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sight-seeing in AC Coaches, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc.

Special train's features

According to a press note, the tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on July 25 and will be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities. "The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features including two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager," the press note said. It added, "The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. 1st AC, 2nd AC and 3rd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach." Detailing about the tour itinerary, he said that it completes in 17 days and the first destination is Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Ram Ki Paidi (Saryu ghat).

Destinations included in tour

"Bharat Mandir at Nandigram follows next. The subsequent destination is Sitamarhi in Bihar where tourists shall be visiting Sita Ji's birth place and Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) which will be covered by road," the official said. He added, "Post Sitamarhi, the train proceeds for Buxar where the sightseeing would include Ramrekha ghat and Rameshwarnath temple. The next destination is Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, Tulsi Mandir, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir temples and will also be witnessing the Ganga aarti." In the next couple of days, the passengers would be taken to Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road where night stay will also be provided, the IRCTC said.

Other trip details

According to the tour organiser, from Chitrakoot, the train will head towards the northern part of Maharashtra with next halt at Nasik wherein Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati area will be covered. "Hampi, believed to be the ancient city of Krishkindha is the next destination. Here Anjaneya Hill, regarded as the birth place of Lord Hanuman, will be covered along with other heritage sites like Vitthala and Virupaksha temple," the official said. "Rameshwaram will be the next city on this train tour. Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanuskodi are a part of the visit. The train returns back to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey," he added.