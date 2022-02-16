Railways to soon offer door-to-door delivery of goods, know how to avail it

Indian Railways will soon start a new passenger-friendly service of home delivery of goods. Railways has already started conducting test runs of the door-to-door delivery service for individual and bulk customers. The Indian Railways is planning to start the services on a similar pattern to that of courier companies and e-commerce players.

For this, it plans to have an app and provide users receipts with a QR code that will help them in tracking their consignments. The app or the website will also show the estimated charge and the time needed to make one delivery.

The Indian Railways is also looking to rope in India Post and other players to get hold of the expanding logistics business. The first such service will be rolled out in the Delhi-NCR and the Sanand Sector in Gujarat by June-July this year.

For this, the railways has brought Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) on board. Indian Railways has also instructed some of its railway zones to develop a module. Another test run is planned in Mumbai. Apart from this, an in-house trial of the service has also been launched by DFCC.

How to avail the services?

To avail these new services from the Indian Railways, the customers will be given two option.

It includes dropping the package at dedicated points or have it picked up from their given address like homes or offices.

The Railways goods delivery service will be based on a transit assurance scheme.

The idea is to provide the service at competitive rates to what companies charge to move the consignments by road.

