Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to soon launch first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train on THIS route

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has completed its trial run and has now been moved to Delhi’s Shakarpur for the next stage of preparations. Alongside this, the Railways is planning upgrades for the regular Vande Bharat trains, adding more coaches across its active routes. Read on for more details.

Over the years, the Indian Railways has made a bit of a tradition out of festive-time Vande Bharat trains. They’re not on a fixed schedule, but they tend to appear right when the crowds do. Like in March 2025 for Holi or around Diwali in October last year. The only thing missing so far? Sleeper coaches. But not anymore! They’re finally here, promising a ride that feels a lot closer to flying than train travel as we know it. Just ahead of Diwali 2025 and the Bihar Assembly elections, the Railways will launch the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The overnight train will leave from Patna at 8 pm and reach Delhi by 7:30 am via Prayagraj. With a speed of up to 180 kilometer per hour, the train will cover the route in just over 11 hours, making it much faster compared to the Rajdhani which takes 23 hours.

What are key features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train?

As per a statement on Vande Bharat’s official website, “Indian Railways is introducing a new era of overnight travel with the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in September 2025. Building on the remarkable success of the Vande Bharat Express chair car services, this sleeper variant aims to redefine long-distance rail journeys with a new focus on speed, comfort, and safety." While the regular Vande Bharat trains cater mostly to daytime travelers with chair cars (CC), the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is built for overnight journeys. Built by BEML using advanced ICF technology, the train comes loaded with the following modern perks:

CCTV cameras, LED screens, sensor-based automatic doors, advanced fire safety systems, and announcement facilities

Touch-free bio-digester toilets and sensor doors between coaches

Kavach anti-collision system, coaches with special couplers, and anti-climber features

Aircraft-style finish, padded ergonomic berths, soft integrated lighting, and redesigned ladders

How much will be the ticket price?

Tickets for the new Sleeper service will be priced 10 to 15 percent higher than the Rajdhani Express. Passengers can book via the IRCTC website, the Rail Connect app, or authorised ticket counters. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has completed its trial run and has now been moved to Delhi’s Shakarpur for the next stage of preparations. Alongside this, the Railways is planning upgrades for the regular Vande Bharat trains, adding more coaches across its active routes to keep up with growing passenger demand.