Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna gets THIS job in prison, will earn Rs...

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 wows skywatchers, first images of 'Blood Moon' surface

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha enters Salman Khan show as first wild card contestant

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff-starrer stays steady, Vivek Agnihotri film continues to struggle

iPhone 17 series design leaked by case maker, includes 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max

'Why was that file closed?': Yograj Singh sparks controversy with match fixing remarks, namedrops Kapil Dev

Donald Trump announces he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia, says...

Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to soon launch first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train on THIS route

England shatter ODI record with 342-run victory over South Africa in Southampton; Proteas clinch series 2-1

Grand wedding entry turns awkward as groom lifts bride and falls, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna gets THIS job in prison, will earn Rs...

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Revanna gets THIS job in prison

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 wows skywatchers, first images of 'Blood Moon' surface

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 wows skywatchers, first images of 'Blood Moon' surface

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha enters Salman Khan show as first wild card contestant

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha is first wild card contestant in Salman Khan show

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to soon launch first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train on THIS route

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has completed its trial run and has now been moved to Delhi’s Shakarpur for the next stage of preparations. Alongside this, the Railways is planning upgrades for the regular Vande Bharat trains, adding more coaches across its active routes. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to soon launch first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train on THIS route
Tickets for the new Sleeper service will be priced 10 to 15 percent higher than the Rajdhani Express.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Over the years, the Indian Railways has made a bit of a tradition out of festive-time Vande Bharat trains. They’re not on a fixed schedule, but they tend to appear right when the crowds do. Like in March 2025 for Holi or around Diwali in October last year. The only thing missing so far? Sleeper coaches. But not anymore! They’re finally here, promising a ride that feels a lot closer to flying than train travel as we know it. Just ahead of Diwali 2025 and the Bihar Assembly elections, the Railways will launch the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The overnight train will leave from Patna at 8 pm and reach Delhi by 7:30 am via Prayagraj. With a speed of up to 180 kilometer per hour, the train will cover the route in just over 11 hours, making it much faster compared to the Rajdhani which takes 23 hours.

What are key features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train?

As per a statement on Vande Bharat’s official website, “Indian Railways is introducing a new era of overnight travel with the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in September 2025. Building on the remarkable success of the Vande Bharat Express chair car services, this sleeper variant aims to redefine long-distance rail journeys with a new focus on speed, comfort, and safety." While the regular Vande Bharat trains cater mostly to daytime travelers with chair cars (CC), the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is built for overnight journeys. Built by BEML using advanced ICF technology, the train comes loaded with the following modern perks: 

  • CCTV cameras, LED screens, sensor-based automatic doors, advanced fire safety systems, and announcement facilities
  • Touch-free bio-digester toilets and sensor doors between coaches
  • Kavach anti-collision system, coaches with special couplers, and anti-climber features
  • Aircraft-style finish, padded ergonomic berths, soft integrated lighting, and redesigned ladders

How much will be the ticket price?

Tickets for the new Sleeper service will be priced 10 to 15 percent higher than the Rajdhani Express. Passengers can book via the IRCTC website, the Rail Connect app, or authorised ticket counters. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has completed its trial run and has now been moved to Delhi’s Shakarpur for the next stage of preparations. Alongside this, the Railways is planning upgrades for the regular Vande Bharat trains, adding more coaches across its active routes to keep up with growing passenger demand.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'
MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of
Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office: Tiger Shroff beats Vivek Agnihotri
Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite spreading across US: Know symptoms, causes and treatment options of Chagas disease
Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite spreading across US: Know symptoms, causes and tre
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada, says, ‘My boyfriend is…’, watch viral video
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE