FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IDFC Fraud: Probe into minor discrepancy unearths fraud of Rs 590 crore Fraud in Haryana Govt accounts

After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'

Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailOne’ app

Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win clash against Zimbabwe

Esha Deol says father Dharmendra 'touched hearts across continents' after BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Bollywood's He-Man

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar Jail in Rs 9 crore debt case

Panipat refinery protest: Workers turned violent, throw stones at security, know what happened

Pakistan's air power vs Taliban's limitations: Who holds advantage in escalating conflict?

EPFO Refund: Govt simplifies withdrawal process for PF account holders; Who can benefit? Check details

Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'

After Hardik declares his love for Mahieka, ex-wife Natasa makes big statement

Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win clash against Zimbabwe

Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win game vs ZIM

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar Jail in Rs 9 crore debt case

Rajpal Yadav starts shooting for Welcome To The Jungle after release from Tihar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailOne’ app

The Indian Railways will now shut down its long time Unreserved Ticketing System mobile app from March 1, 2026, changing the digital process of railway ticket booking. The discontinuation of the app is part of a strategy to make the ticketing process smoother.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailOne’ app
The Indian Railways will replace UTS with RailOne app
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Railways will now shut down its long time UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app from March 1, 2026, changing the digital process of railway ticket booking. The UTS app is a popular app among passengers for booking unreserved tickets, platform passes and season passes, and will now be replaced by the new RailOne super app. The latter will handle online ticketing and related services.  

How useful is RailOne? 

RailOne enables multiple functions in one platform to simplify railway travel for millions of commuters across the country. From March 1, the UTS app will not function as a ticket booking app, nor will it support season passes or other services. The Railways has been urging users to install and shift to RailOne, all in one digital app from Indian Railways.  

Designed to consist all digital services in one platform, RailOne is aimed to replace various apps by consolidating different services such as unreserved ticketing, reserved ticket booking, platform ticket issuance, train enquiry and PNR status checks, under a single interface. 

According to Railway officials, the discontinuation of the app is part of a strategy to make the ticketing process smoother and ease the complication of using multiple applications for commuters. This shift to RailOne will benefit passengers as they can use their existing UTS or IRCTC credentials to log into the new app, making a smooth transition. 

RailOne-Features and benefits 

RailOne is a one-stop digital solution for rail travel needs. The app will allow users to book both unreserved and reserved tickets, buy platform tickets, check live train running status, view coach position details, track PNR status and even order food through food-on-track services. This digital upgradation is aimed at making train travel convenient for passengers, especially regular commuters and long-distance travellers as well. 

To spread awareness regarding the new app and its services, the Indian Railways has been promoting RailOne since January and providing incentives such as a 3 per cent discount on unreserved ticket bookings made through digital payment modes which is valid until mid-July 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IDFC Fraud: Probe into minor discrepancy unearths fraud of Rs 590 crore Fraud in Haryana Govt accounts
IDFC Fraud: Probe into minor discrepancy unearths fraud of Rs 590 crore Fraud
After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'
After Hardik declares his love for Mahieka, ex-wife Natasa makes big statement
Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailOne’ app
Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailO
Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win clash against Zimbabwe
Sunil Gavaskar suggests one change for India Playing XI for must-win game vs ZIM
Esha Deol says father Dharmendra 'touched hearts across continents' after BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Bollywood's He-Man
Esha Deol reacts to BAFTA 2026 paying tribute to late father Dharmendra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement