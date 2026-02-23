Indian Railways to scrap UTS, enable unreserved ticket bookings on single ‘RailOne’ app

The Indian Railways will now shut down its long time Unreserved Ticketing System mobile app from March 1, 2026, changing the digital process of railway ticket booking. The discontinuation of the app is part of a strategy to make the ticketing process smoother.

The Indian Railways will now shut down its long time UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app from March 1, 2026, changing the digital process of railway ticket booking. The UTS app is a popular app among passengers for booking unreserved tickets, platform passes and season passes, and will now be replaced by the new RailOne super app. The latter will handle online ticketing and related services.

How useful is RailOne?

RailOne enables multiple functions in one platform to simplify railway travel for millions of commuters across the country. From March 1, the UTS app will not function as a ticket booking app, nor will it support season passes or other services. The Railways has been urging users to install and shift to RailOne, all in one digital app from Indian Railways.

Designed to consist all digital services in one platform, RailOne is aimed to replace various apps by consolidating different services such as unreserved ticketing, reserved ticket booking, platform ticket issuance, train enquiry and PNR status checks, under a single interface.

According to Railway officials, the discontinuation of the app is part of a strategy to make the ticketing process smoother and ease the complication of using multiple applications for commuters. This shift to RailOne will benefit passengers as they can use their existing UTS or IRCTC credentials to log into the new app, making a smooth transition.

RailOne-Features and benefits

RailOne is a one-stop digital solution for rail travel needs. The app will allow users to book both unreserved and reserved tickets, buy platform tickets, check live train running status, view coach position details, track PNR status and even order food through food-on-track services. This digital upgradation is aimed at making train travel convenient for passengers, especially regular commuters and long-distance travellers as well.

To spread awareness regarding the new app and its services, the Indian Railways has been promoting RailOne since January and providing incentives such as a 3 per cent discount on unreserved ticket bookings made through digital payment modes which is valid until mid-July 2026.