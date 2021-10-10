Indian Railways to run special trains from Delhi to Bihar for Diwali- Chhath season- Check full list here

Chhath Puja and Diwali are two festivals of great significance in the state of Bihar, and people working in different states tend to travel home during this time to spend the holidays with their families. This leads to a huge festival season rush in public transports, leading to not everyone getting a train ticket.

To accommodate the festival rush in travel which comes with Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has announced several special trains running from Delhi to different parts of Bihar. The trains will be travelling to the Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Barauni, Saharsa and Jaynagar stations of Bihar.

The trains will run from the Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations in Delhi, and all the passengers travelling in these special festival trains will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The details of the trains are mentioned below.

Special trains for Diwali- Chhath Puja season

Anand Vihar- Muzzafarpur

Train No. 01676 Anand Vihar - Muzaffarpur Jn will run on Mondays and Wednesdays from October 11 to November 17, 2021.

Train No. 01675 Muzaffarpur Jn.-Anand Vihar will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 October 2021 to 18 November 2021.

These trains will also be stopping at the Hajipur, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Lucknow, Chandausi and Moradabad stations.

New Delhi- Darbhanga

Train No. 01670 New Delhi-Darbhanga will run on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 October 2021 to 18 November 2021.

Train No. 01669 Darbhanga - New Delhi will run on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 October 2021 to 19 November 2021.

These trains will also be stopping at the Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad stations.

New Delhi-Barauni

Train No. 01660 New Delhi - Barauni Jn will run Tuesdays and Fridays from October 12, 2021, to November 19, 2021.

Train No. 01659 Barauni Jn.-New Delhi will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 13 October 2021 to 20 November 2021.

These trains will also be stopping at the Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Dalsinghsarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Deoria Sadar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Bareilly, Moradabad and Hapur stations.

Anand Vihar- Saharsa

Train No. 01662 Anand Vihar - Saharsa Jn will run on Mondays and Thursdays from October 11, 2021, to November 18, 2021.

Train No. 01661 Saharsa Jn.-Anand Vihar will run on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 October 2021 to 19 November 2021.

These trains will also be stopping at the Madhubani, Darbhanga, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad stations.

Anand Vihar- Jayanagar

Train number 01668 Anand Vihar - Jaynagar will run on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 October 2021 to 19 November 2021.

Train No. 01667 Jaynagar – Anand Vihar will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 13 October 2021 to 20 November 2021.

These trains will also be stopping at the Madhubani, Darbhanga, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad stations.