Indian Railways to run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021- Check details here

As we know, Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching and it is one of the busiest and heavily celebrated festivals in India. Accompanying the festive season, the holiday rush arrives, which can be stressful and cause a lot of inconvenience to those using public transport. The Central Railway zone has made an announcement which will help people during this holiday rush.

To help people out during the holiday season, Central Railway has announced that they will be running additional special Ganesh Chaturthi trains during the rush season. According to the official announcement, there will be 63 additional trains running during this time.

The Ministry of Railways, with regard to this announcement, tweeted, “To cater to the extra rush of passengers due to Ganpati Festival, Central Railway to run 63 more additional Special Trains for Ganpati Festival. This is in addition to the already announced 112 and 38 Ganpati Spl trains by CR and WR respectively.”

According to the announcement made by the Railway Ministry, these trains will run added to the trains that have already been announced for Ganesh Chaturthi. Passengers who want to travel by these trains will be able to do so by paying the special fare.

The Central Railway will run these trains in all the busy and famous terminals in Maharashtra. The Railway Ministry also announced that only the passengers with confirmed train tickets will be allowed to avail of this privilege during this upcoming festive season.

Apart from the Central Railway zone, trains have also been announced in other railway zones to accommodate passengers during this festive season. According to the announcement, the Western Railway zone will run 42 trains and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run 18 special trains for the occasion. These trains will run in addition to 72 festival specials that are already there.

The ministry has also requested all the passengers who plan to travel during this season to ensure that they are following the COVID-19 protocols for the safety of others and themselves.