Indian Railways to run special trains for Diwali and Chhath from November 1 - Check list here

With only a few days left for Hindu festivals Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations, the Indian Railways has announced several special trains running from Delhi to various parts of Bihar. The special trains will operate from Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations to Saharsa, Darbhanga and Sonpur stations in Bihar.

However, passengers have to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines that are in place. Indian Railways is also starting some superfast special trains from different parts of the country for Bihar. These superfast special trains will operate between November 2 and 11. The special trains will run between Habibganj and Danapur, Kota and Danapur and Patna and Singrauli.

According to a railways officer, the Kota to Danapur superfast special train will pass through Guna and Shivpuri stations in the Bhopal division. People travelling to Patna can also book tickets for Gati Shakti Express. Keeping in mind the rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Northern Railway has also announced special trains of Gatishakti Express.

These trains will run between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna. Each coach will have 83 passengers, making it a total of 1,660 passengers in a train. Here's a list of some of the special trains that will operate for passengers travelling from Delhi to Bihar from November 1, 2021.

List of special trains

Train No 05524 Saharsa - Saraigarh DEMU Passenger Special

Train No 05523 Saraigarh - Saharsa DEMU Passenger Special

Train No 05591 Darbhanga - Harnagar Passenger Special

Train No 05592 Harnagar - Darbhanga Passenger Special

Train No 05512 Sonpur - Samastipur Passenger Special

Train No 05511 Samastipur - Sonpur Passenger Special