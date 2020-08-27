Indian Railways to reduce carbon emission to zero by 2030, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stated that Indian Railways is looking to reduce carbon emission to zero by end of 2030.

"By 2030 we will be a net-zero railway, our carbon emission will be zero. Indian Railways transports nearly 8 billion passengers and 1.2 billion tonnes of freight every year. Ours will be the world's first railways of this scale to go green," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

NITI Aayog, the government's think tank has said that carbon emission from the Indian Railways was 6.84 million tonnes in 2014.

Earlier, Goyal had set a target of 100% electrification of train networks by 2023.

"We will have 100 percent electrified train network by December 2023, the first railway of this scale in the world which will be diesel-free, 100 percent electric," Goyal said.

Experts maintain that 100% electrification of rail network would also help in increasing the average speed of trains.

Moreover, Indian Railways is inviting private players to run passenger trains on 109 important routes of the Indian Railways.

The Union Ministry of Railways has said that the mega project aims to bring new technologies, boost revenues, and increase job opportunities.

151 new trains, operated by private players, will run in addition to the trains which have already been functioning.

Railways have clarified that trains that will be operated under the project can be either purchased or taken on lease by the private entities. It was clarified that risks with regard to the operation of trains shall be allocated to the parties in an equitable manner.

Railways aim to complete the bidding process and get the first private player-operated train running on the tracks by March 2023.