Indian Railways to provide free food to passengers, here's the criteria

File Photo

Food is being given out for free! Do these two words not make you and I scratch our heads? Where, do you ask? Regarding the Indian Railways. And you certainly did read it correctly. The Indian Railways are constantly improving the service they provide its customers. However, there are situations when unavoidable circumstances cause trains to be later than planned. For delays of more than two hours, passengers are entitled to complimentary meals aboard the train.

So far, this complimentary food service owing to delays has only been made available on luxury trains like the Duronto Express, Shatabdi, and Rajdhani.

If these first-class trains are more than two hours late getting to their destination, the Railways are obligated to provide passengers with complimentary food and drink, according to a report by Live Mint.



Passengers may choose either a full meal or snacks between meals, or breakfast or lunch if their trains arrive at different times.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is expanding its food service infrastructure by building new kitchens and renovating older ones. Thanks to a new feature made available to IRCTC customers, Indian Rail customers may now use WhatsApp to place online food orders while on the go. Food may be sent to passengers using Zoop with only their PNR number. Powered by Jio Haptik, the app lets you quickly and easily place food orders using the app's WhatsApp chatbot service.

In addition, efforts have been made to improve the quality of the food served on board.