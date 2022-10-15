Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian Railways to provide free food to passengers, here's the criteria

Did you know that the Indian Railways provide complimentary food services? Detailed information is provided below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Indian Railways to provide free food to passengers, here's the criteria
File Photo

Food is being given out for free! Do these two words not make you and I scratch our heads? Where, do you ask? Regarding the Indian Railways. And you certainly did read it correctly. The Indian Railways are constantly improving the service they provide its customers. However, there are situations when unavoidable circumstances cause trains to be later than planned. For delays of more than two hours, passengers are entitled to complimentary meals aboard the train.

So far, this complimentary food service owing to delays has only been made available on luxury trains like the Duronto Express, Shatabdi, and Rajdhani.

If these first-class trains are more than two hours late getting to their destination, the Railways are obligated to provide passengers with complimentary food and drink, according to a report by Live Mint.
 
Passengers may choose either a full meal or snacks between meals, or breakfast or lunch if their trains arrive at different times.

Also, READ: Viral Video: World’s largest passenger aircraft Airbus A380 touches down at Bengaluru Airport

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is expanding its food service infrastructure by building new kitchens and renovating older ones. Thanks to a new feature made available to IRCTC customers, Indian Rail customers may now use WhatsApp to place online food orders while on the go. Food may be sent to passengers using Zoop with only their PNR number. Powered by Jio Haptik, the app lets you quickly and easily place food orders using the app's WhatsApp chatbot service.

In addition, efforts have been made to improve the quality of the food served on board.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.