Indian Railways to operate 8 new special trains from 2021, check list here

As we bid goodbye to the year 2020, Indian Railways brings some new year gifts for its travellers. Railways is starting eight new special trains for its passengers in the coming year 2021, some already being operational. With the start of these new trains, it will become easier for commuters from the cities of Indore, Udaipur, Dahod, Jamnagar, Bandra Terminal and Gandhidham to travel via rail.

According to the list of new trains that are to begin includes Indore-Udaipur-Dahod and Dahod-Bhopal-Dahod along with special trains to be started from Jamnagar, Bandra Terminal and Gandhidham.

As per Indian Railways, train from Dahod to Bhopal has already began its journey on December 28, while train from Jaipur to Bhopal began its journey on December 29. Other than these, trains running between Udaipur-Indore and Indore to Udaipur is also on tracks since December 29.

Indian Railways has said that the operations of the Katra-Bandra Vaishno Devi Katra special train will begin from December 30. On the other hand, Gandhidham-Vaishno Devi Katra special train will start its operations from December 31.

Katra-Jamnagar-Katra special will start its operations from January 3, while Hapa-Vaishno Devi Katra special will begin its operations from January 4. According to the Railway board these trains will remain operational till further notice.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has said that the clone trains experiment during the Covid times has proved to be successful and considering this success, it has been decided that post Covid times too, the Railways will continue running the clone trains.

According to the Chairman Railway Board, "The use of the clone train has been successful so far and based on this, it has been decided that the clone train will continue to run even during post Covid times."

The Indian Railways has said that the occupancy in these cloned trains at present is around 72% to 80%. Usually, a clone train will be run on the route where the waiting list ticket is more than 150%.