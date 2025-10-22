Indian Railways to operate 8,000 more special trains for Chhath; check details

Railways is operating more than 12,000 special trains countrywide to cater to the festive rush, a release said. To cater to the expected surge in passenger traffic for festivals like Chhath, Railways plans to operate around 8,000 more special trains in the coming days.

Railways is operating more than 12,000 special trains countrywide to cater to the festive rush, a release said. To cater to the expected surge in passenger traffic for festivals like Chhath, Railways plans to operate around 8,000 more special trains in the coming days, the release from CPRO Northern Railway said. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the preparedness and ensured smooth travel arrangements for passengers. He visited the New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday evening for an on-ground assessment of the arrangements made by the Railways during this festive season.

Indian Railways is operating at full strength to ensure passengers' smooth and comfortable travel during the festive rush. In addition to regular train services, IR successfully operated 3,960 special trains between 1 October and 19 October to meet the increased travel demand during the festive period. These special trains are being run across all zones of Indian Railways, with Northern Railway (1919 trains), Central Railway (1998 trains), and Western Railway (1501 trains) operating the highest numbers. Other zones, including East Central Railway (1217) and North Western Railway (1217), have also deployed additional services to meet regional travel requirements, a release stated.

Between 1st October and 19th October, more than one crore passengers have already been facilitated by these special services. The management of passenger movement has been streamlined across stations, with the provision of dedicated holding areas, additional ticket counters, potable water facilities, and clean washrooms to ensure a comfortable travel experience.

In the New Delhi area--encompassing New Delhi, Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Shakur Basti stations--15.17 lakh passengers travelled from 16th to 19th October, compared to 13.66 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 1.51 lakh passengers. Earlier, the Union Minister also visited New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway stations and interacted with passengers to get feedback on arrangements made by Indian Railways for them. Special Arrangements include holding areas, a greater number of ticket counters, potable drinking arrangements, display of train timings, and other comforts for the smooth travel of passengers, a release said.

Indian Railways remains committed to providing safe, comfortable, and hassle-free travel for all passengers during the festive rush. More than 12 lakh Railway employees work tirelessly round the clock to ensure efficient operations and a pleasant journey experience for every traveller.

