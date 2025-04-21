Though the train has been in development for some time, it has not yet started running on any route. Now, preparations are underway to launch it soon.

Indian Railways is set to introduce the much-awaited Vande Bharat sleeper train. Though the train has been in development for some time, it has not yet started running on any route. Now, preparations are underway to launch it soon, with one of the first routes being between Delhi and Howrah. However, an official launch date has not been announced yet.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has been built using modern technology from BEML and the Integral Coach Factory. It was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2024. This new train will cover the 1,449-kilometer journey between Delhi and Howrah in less than 15 hours, making it the fastest option on this route. Currently, the Rajdhani Express takes about 17 hours and the Duronto Express takes around 17 hours and 40 minutes.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train will run at a maximum speed of 160 km/h, which is faster than both Rajdhani and Duronto. According to a Times of India report, the train will stop at key stations like Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, DD Upadhyay Junction, Gaya Junction, Dhanbad Junction, and Asansol Junction.

This new train will have 16 coaches: 11 AC 3-tier, 4 AC 2-tier, and 1 first-class AC coach. The expected fare for AC 3-tier is around Rs 3,000, AC 2-tier at Rs 4,000, and first-class AC at Rs 5,100. Passengers can expect a comfortable and fast overnight journey.

As per the planned schedule, the train will leave New Delhi at 5 PM and reach Howrah at 8 AM the next morning. The return journey will follow the same timings, departing Howrah at 5 PM and arriving in Delhi at 8 AM. These timings are convenient, allowing passengers to travel overnight and reach their destination early in the day.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train promises to be a game-changer for long-distance overnight travel in India.