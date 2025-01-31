U Subba Rao, the General Manager of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, confirmed that the order includes 50 Amrit Bharat trains, with ICF responsible for manufacturing 25 of them.

The Indian Railways is set to enhance train connectivity with the introduction of 50 new Amrit Bharat trains. In an interview with TOI, U Subba Rao, the General Manager of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, confirmed that the order includes 50 Amrit Bharat trains, with ICF responsible for manufacturing 25 of them.

The remaining 25 trains will be produced by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala. Each train will consist of 22 coaches, featuring a pantry car and a combination of general and second-class coaches.

U Subba Rao announced that the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) aims to produce 6 Amrit Bharat trains in the current fiscal year. These new trains will be enhanced versions of the prototypes previously launched. He also mentioned that the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) is expected to introduce some Amrit Bharat trains within the same timeframe.

Regarding production, Rao said that the ICF has completed 81 trains of Version 2, following the rollout of two rakes of Version 1 in 2018 and 2019. He mentioned that there is a total order for 97 trains, and he estimates that the factory will manage to produce an additional 6 trains this year.

He further said that the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is currently producing 8-car trains, but due to the growing popularity of the Vande Bharat trains, there is now a request to manufacture longer 20-car trains. "This is the reason for a slight delay in the rollout of new Vande Bharat trains; however, the overall coach production remains on schedule," he explained.

Here's what new Amrit Bhart train offers

The new Amrit Bharat trains are equipped with a range of modern amenities designed to enhance passenger comfort and convenience. These features include a foldable snack table, a mobile holder, a foldable bottle holder, improved seats and berths, and radium-illuminated flooring strips. Additionally, the trains feature a Tejas-type gangway, a 160KN air spring bogie, an automatic soap dispenser, and streamlined LED light fittings, all aimed at providing a superior travel experience.